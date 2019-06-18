It took three innings Saturday for the Blair Senior Legion baseball team to score against the Millard Sox Black, but after it did — it scored a lot.
The Bears won the first and second games of the Vets Field doubleheader 9-1 in a little more than 3 hours.
“That was a great day of baseball,” Manager James Bilslend told his team in the postgame huddle.
Third baseman Jacob Rodriguez, who scored runs in both games, was in agreement after what he believed was a slow start to the day.
“It was just teamwork, communication and not quitting when things are going bad,” No. 15 said. “At the beginning we were a little sloppy, but we picked it up as the game went on.”
Colin Quick got things started for Post 154 in game No. 1, pushing across two runs. Treyton Jones' later RBI gave the Bears a 4-0 advantage.
The Sox responded with a run, but were thrown out at home plate to end the top of the fifth inning. Aidan Mohr, the catcher, threw the passed ball back to pitcher Quincy Nichols who applied the tag in time.
From there, Blair scored five runs during the bottom of the fifth frame to end the game by run rule. Mohr brought in the eighth and ninth runs — the game-ending runs — on an RBI single.
Game No. 2 started with Millard scoring during the top of the first inning, but also with Post 154 immediately taking back the lead on two passed balls and a Rodriguez RBI double.
Max Nickerson pushed across the first run of a three-run second frame with a single that plated Ben Aguilera. Later, during the fifth, it was Quick and Rodriguez who tallied RBIs to ended the second game of the day at 9-1 in five.
With the two wins — won by pitchers Jason Stewart and Nichols — the Post 154 Bears improved to 14-3 this season.
“We've really come together,” Mohr said. “From our school ball season to now, I think we're just a whole different team.”
Bears fall at Mount Michael
Every out Blair starting pitcher Matt Dreher earned Wednesday night was by strikeout.
The hurler threw 3 2/3 innings and had an impressive 11 Ks, but also took the loss on the mound. The Elkhorn Training Camp Knights won at home, 5-2.
The Mount Michael squad largely swung and missed against Dreher, but it also managed a first-inning RBI single and two, two-RBI hits during the fourth frame. The second run-scoring hit of that inning brought Nichols in from the bullpen to finish the game. He allowed just one hit and had five strikeouts of his own the rest of the way.
While Knight batters struck out 16 times — out of 18 total outs for Post 154 — the Bears only did four, outhitting Mount Michael 8-6. Rodriguez and Quick notched two apiece.
But it was Caddon Keatts, Blair's designated hitter, that pushed across runs. First, he tallied a sacrifice to score Quick during the fourth.
Then, during the top of the sixth frame, Keatts brought in Quick on an RBI single, pulling his squad within 5-2.
Nichols, again, kept the Knights quiet during the bottom of the frame, bringing the Blair batting order up to the plate during the top of the seventh frame. With two outs, Auggie Rasmussen doubled to begin the Bear rally. Quick walked and Rodriguez hit an infield single to load the bases, but a groundout kept their team's comeback from happening.
The loss was just Post 154's third of the summer American Legion season.
