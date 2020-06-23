The Blair Senior Legion baseball team had its season delayed by another day Thursday.
Rain poured out of the sky on the road and at home.
“I just didn't think we were ever going to play,” said shortstop Auggie Rasmussen, who had his senior high school season previously wiped out by coronavirus concerns.
Thankfully, though, the Bears started their campaign a day later at a South Omaha tournament on the Brown Park field. They went 2-0 in their first two games of round robin play, topping Sampson Construction 6-2 on Friday and the Omaha Spikers 11-1 on Saturday.
“I've been swinging at bad pitches because I'm so amped up,” Rasmussen said.
Fortunately for coach James Bilslend, the infielder and his teammates swung at baseballs they could hit on against the Spikers, too. Blair scored two runs during the first inning, three in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth to end the morning contest in 4.5 frames.
Quincy Nichols pushed across the Bears' first baserunner — Rasmussen — with a bunt single before Colin Quick doubled off of the left field wall to score the second run. Then, during the second inning, Rasmussen, a left-handed batter, pulled a pitch down the right field line for a run. After Blair's fourth tally scored on an error, Bilslend, a right-handed hitter, pulled one down the left field line for the fifth.
“I was just a little early,” Rasmussen said of his swing. “I was a little amped up. We haven't played in forever.”
The excitement seemingly led to hustle however as the Bears took advantage of Spikers mistakes. After Ben Aguilera reached on an error to start the bottom of the third, Ulven knocked him in. Three more runs would be scored during the inning on errors as Bilslend's club built an 9-1 advantage.
“We've been really talking about getting extra bases on mistakes,” Rasmussen said. “Make them make a perfect throw to throw us out.”
Aiden Mohr and Jacob Chavez added RBIs down the stretch as Blair improved to 2-0. Ulven, meanwhile, improved to 1-0 on the mound.
“My arm felt good,” Ulven said. “I need to cut down on the balls and throw more strikes, but it felt pretty good.”
Blair tops Sampson Construction in opener
After Thursday's game in Papillion was rained out, the Blair Seniors opened their season with a 6-2 victory Friday at Brown Park. The tournament victory came with a 10-6 advantage in hits against Sampson Construction, the Lincoln High squad.
Rasmussen led the way for the Bears with three RBIs, while Nichols was 4-for-4 with two RBIs. AJ Bilslend pushed across another run, while Jacob Rodriguez, Aguilera and Ulven notched hits.
Jason Stewart was the winning pitcher, logging five innings of four-hit ball. He struck out four batters and allowed just two runs in his team's first ballgame since last July. TJ Swaney pitched two innings and had three strikeouts.
