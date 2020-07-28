The Blair Seniors Legion baseball team provided a top-tier highlight Saturday.
The Bears topped Beatrice 10-2 in eight innings at Vets Field. During the win, coach James Bilslend's squad turned a rare triple play. Second baseman Jacob Rodriguez caught a liner, threw it to shortstop AJ Bilslend at second, who then threw the ball to Jason Stewart at first base to end the inning in a single play.
Post 154 pitcher Ben Aguilera earned the win with six hit-less innings and nine strikeouts. Colin Quick had four hits, while Bilslend and Morgan Rump notched two apiece.
The Bears' Sunday game was canceled due to rain.
Seniors run-rule Nebraska City
The Blair Senior Legion baseball team's fifth-consecutive win came by 8-0 score Wednesday night at Vets Field.
The Bears bested Nebraska City in six innings with Bilslend logging his second-straight four-RBI game.
“I listen to Kevin (Rasmussen) tell me all the time, 'Stay simple,'” the shortstop said of his approach at the plate. “Nice and easy. Don't think about anything, just put the ball in play.”
Bilslend stepped into the batter's box four times against the Pioneers, pushing across runs during all but one of them. His single during the third inning scored both Auggie Rasmussen and Quincy Nichols.
Then, during the fourth, Bilslend's sacrifice fly plated Rasmussen for a second time.
Finally, in the sixth, he ended the game with a RBI triple that scored Nichols again.
Rasmussen and Nichols also added RBIs as did Quick and Aguilera. Nichols was the winning pitcher throwing to Aidan Mohr for five innings and six strikeouts, while Cade Ulven pitched the scoreless sixth in relifer.
After dropping to 9-9 in mid-July, the Bears won their fifth in a row on July 22. On Saturday, it pushed that streak to six wins.
“When we get rolling it's kind of hard to stop,” Bilslend said.
Juniors, Reserves play, too
The Blair Juniors and Reserves played over the weekend as well.
The Juniors started in Ashland on Thursday, falling 3-2 to their hosts. Trailing 3-0 during the top of the seventh inning, Kaden Sears' homer pulled the Bears within one.
On Saturday, Post 154 went 1-1 against Beatrice and Omaha Concordia. It beat Beatrice 8-5 and lost to the Mustangs 7-3.
The Reserve Legion team, meanwhile, bested Omaha North 15-7 on Thursday at Vets Field. It scored six first-inning runs with Ethan Baessler, Lance Hume, Cameron Babbitt, Blaine Rosenbaum and Hayden Berg logging RBIs.
On Saturday, the Reserves added a 5-2 win against Wahoo to improve to 7-4-1.
