The Blair Senior Legion baseball team jumped out to a 7-0 advantage through 2.5 innings, but lost Tuesday's game at Elkhorn Mount Michael 11-10.
The loss dropped coach James Bilslend's squad to 6-4. It was their third straight defeat.
The Bears scored five first-inning runs and led 8-6 through five innings. Mount Michael, however, captured a 10-8 advantage with four runs during the sixth frame.
With two more runs during the top of the seventh inning, Blair extended its road game before the Knights notched the walk-off win.
AJ Bilslend and Colin Quick led the Bears in defeat with home runs. Quick finished with three RBIs, while Auggie Rasmussen had two. Quick, Ben Aguilera and Jacob Chavez contributed to Post 154's 11-8 advantage in hits with two apiece.
Aguilera struck out three batters in five innings, finishing with a non-decision.
The Blair Juniors, meanwhile, bested Mount Michael 11-4 Tuesday evening. The Bears are 7-2 this season.
Fort Calhoun struggles at the plate in loss
The Fort Calhoun Senior Legion baseball team scored its first and only run during Tuesday's fourth inning, dropping a 9-1, five-inning home game to Springfield.
The Pioneers' Kaden Therkildsen notched his second double of the game during the fourth, earning a spot on base for pinch runner Dillon Dierks. After Justin Myer's single, Tylan Conner notched the RBI with a sacrifice fly.
That tally, however, came with a 9-0 deficit. The Trojans were able to end the game just an inning later, forcing a lineout for the game's final play.
The Fort Calhoun Juniors, meanwhile, dropped a 11-6 game to Springfield.
The Pioneers' Wednesday game was canceled after Omaha Roncalli players tested positive for COVID-19, according to Post 348 coach Brandon Wynn.
