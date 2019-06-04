The Blair Senior Legion baseball team started its Saturday doubleheader against Millard Sox Gold with a business-like 5-0 victory at Vets Field.
The home team also won a close game No. 2, but the Post 154 Bears were rarely threatened in the opener with Dakota State recruit Matt Dreher throwing all but one pitch against the Sox. He went 6 2/3 innings before Aidan Mohr induced a game-ending flyout with his only offering.
“I could of gotten more ground balls, pop-ups,” Dreher said after shutting down 13 Millard batters by strikes. “Who doesn't like strikeouts? But, no, I just want to get my teammates involved better.”
The left-handed pitcher's teammates got involved plenty in the batter's box. Blair earned its first run after Jack Nielsen led off the third inning with a single. AJ Bilslend bunted him into scoring position before Colin Quick brought the recent high school grad home with an RBI single.
Gunnar Ogle and Nielsen added RBIs of their own during the fourth inning before Jacob Rodriguez knocked in Auggie Rasmussen during the fifth for a 4-0 Post 154 lead. Nielsen's second run-scoring hit — a half-swing, infield single — produced the final tally during the sixth.
The Sox Gold squad responded with an early 1-0 lead during the second contest, but the Bears reclaimed the lead and held on, 2-1. Max Nickerson provided the game-winning RBIs.
The second Saturday victory pushed the Bears' season record to 5-0.
“I think everyone has confidence right now,” Dreher said. “Everyone knows that we're good.”
Seniors win two on the road
The Post 154 Bears won back-to-back road games Wednesday and Thursday.
First, Blair nearly had Wednesday's 10-6 win at Nebraska City slip through its fingers.
The Post 154 Bears led 6-3 before Post 8 scored three runs during the bottom of the seventh frame to force extra innings. That's when Blair instantly took back control, scoring four runs for the win.
Bilslend had a team-best three RBIs, while Quick had two. Rasmussen, Jake MacDonald, Ben Aguilera and Mohr added one each.
MacDonald also tallied 11 strikeouts on the mound and Quick earned the pitching win.
The next night, on Thursday, the Bears again headed south, earning a 14-0, five-inning win at Syracuse.
Rasmussen finished with a game-high four RBIs, while both Bilslend and Rodriguez added two. Nielsen scored four runs.
Pitcher Jason Stewart surrendered just three hits in five innings. He had four strikeouts.
