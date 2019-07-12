After a 22-4 start, the Blair Senior Legion baseball team lost its third straight game Sunday at Vets Field.
Platteview PrimeTime Sporting Goods earned an 8-7 come-from-behind victory against the 22-7 Post 154 Bears. Coach James Bilslend's home team had led 7-4 through four innings.
Max Nickerson led Blair with two RBIs, while Auggie Rasmussen, Jacob Rodriguez and Quincy Nichols added one each. Rasmussen also had a team best two hits.
Pitcher Jason Stewart and Nickerson combined for four strikeouts, but also surrendered six earned runs, seven walks and nine hits.
Juniors win 4-1
Morgan Rump had two hits Sunday as the Blair Juniors defeated Platteview 4-1.
Connor O'Neil and Wyatt Ogle added RBIs, while Nolan Osterhaus had four quality at-bats. Kaden Fletcher and Ogle pitched two strikeouts apiece in the win.
The Post 154 Juniors face Omaha Roncalli at 3 p.m. today in the B3 Area Tournament at Valley. If the third-seeded Bears win, they'll play a second-round game 8 p.m. Saturday. If they lose, they'll play in Valley at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
