Tyler Curtis and Hank Frost have been wrestling for most of their young lives.
On Saturday morning, the Blair Bears wrestled their final matches during the NSAA State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
“It's mostly sadness right now. It's heartbreaking,” Curtis said. “Pretty much all my time goes into this for the last 14 years of my life.”
All the work by both the 126-pounder and Frost, a 132-pounder, paid off with fourth-place finishes in Class B. Their team finished 15th overall.
“Ever since I was in first grade, I could look up on that wall and see all the names of people that had placed,” Frost said of his home wrestling room at BHS. “Now, I got my name on there.”
The 132-pounder went 4-2 during the three-day state tournament, earning his way into the third-place match after dropping a sudden victory, overtime match to Aurora's Trevor Kluck in Thursday's quarterfinals. Frost responded with three-straight wins, including a 2:34 pin of Sidney's Paul Houser, a 4-2 decision in the win-or-go-home match and his own sudden victory over O'Neill's Brady Thompson.
“Once I got here I was real happy to leave it all on the mat,” Frost said.
The senior faced Kluck again in his final match, dropping an 11-2 major decision.
Curtis, meanwhile, went 3-2 at 126 pounds. The senior finished 25-12, earning two wins against 37-5 Wayne wrestler Reece Jaqua and a 6-5 decision win against Gering's Tyler Nagel.
After pinning Jaqua in the consolation semifinals, Hastings' Landon Weidner topped Curtis 15-5 in the third-place match.
Both Frost and Curtis exceeded their seeding going into the tournament.
“They're as good as anybody out there,” Blair coach Erich Warner said of his medalists. “That's why we always just preach that rankings are rankings because we know all our kids can come up here and compete for state medals.”
Frost's fourth-place medal was the first of his career. Curtis, meanwhile, medaled sixth as a freshman at Fort Calhoun. Three years later, at Blair, the Bear topped himself in his final run as a high school wrestler.
“As much as we don't like (wrestling) during the season, 5 minutes after my last match I'm crying because I miss it already,” Curtis said.
When Frost and he were packing up after their final matches in the area hallways, Warner reminded the BHS standouts to make sure and go speak with their parents.
“We just hugged it out,” Curtis said. “I think they're a little sad, too, that its over.”
5 Bears fall short of medals
Five Blair wrestlers also fell short of medals at the state tournament, including three who fell just one win shy.
Brody Karls, Braden Hanson and Dex Larsen each went 2-2 in Omaha.
“It really spoke to a lot of their mental toughness that they were winning one-point matches and overtime matches,” Warner said. “These guys wanted it and they fought for it.”
Karls, a senior, led the final match of his career 3-2 going into the third period, but lost 6-3 to Grand Island Northwest's Brady Isley. The Bear had won two matches by sudden victory prior to his elimination.
Hanson, meanwhile, won a 3-1 overtime match against Northwest's Victor Isele to advance within one win of a state medal. Unfortunately for the Blair 182-pounder, Arlington's Kobe Wilkins eliminated him by 6-1 decision.
Larsen also had a close second consolation round match before his elimination by 7-5 overtime match. He topped Wayne's Cade Janke 3-2 to pick up his 32nd win of his junior season before suffering his 13th loss.
Bears Dylan Berg and Treyton Jones were stopped short of the third consolation round, combing to go 1-4 at the state tournament overall. Berg was 1-2, winning a consolation match against Pierce's Michael Kruntorad by 15-13 decision. He was then eliminated by Central City's Tanner Schneiderheinz later Friday morning.
Jones, meanwhile, capped his senior season with a 0-2 run at 160 pounds. He lost his opening match by 14-4 major decision before he was pinned by Beatrice's Torrance Keehn on Friday. The multiple-time state qualifier finished 26-20 this season.
“Overall, as a team, I'm really happy with how everybody did and where we're at,” Warner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.