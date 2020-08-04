Friday night's ballgame hit its peak intensity level at the end of the fifth inning.
With a trip to the state semifinals on the line, Senior Legion baseball players from Blair and Alliance jawed back and forth on their way back to their dugouts at Bennington's Lynn R. Pruess Field.
In response, Bears pitcher Ben Aguilera produced a 1-2-3 inning throwing to catcher Aidan Mohr. The lefty forced a groundout before then striking out two of the most vocal Spartans, who each left the batter's box without an additional word.
Coach James Bilslend's squad wound up 2-1 winners, advancing to Sunday's semifinals after going 3-0 during Thursday and Friday's group play. The 16-team, Class B postseason tournament was played in place of the official American Legion finals, which were canceled before summer baseball returned in mid-June after COVID-19 delays.
“Me and Mo,” Aguilera said in regard to his approach with Mohr after the tense moment to end the fifth inning.
“We came out and I told Ben, 'It's just me and you,'” the catcher added. “Looked him in the eyes, and that's what we did.”
Aguilera said it calmed him down and helped him finish off the complete-game victory. The pitcher struck out seven Alliance batters, including the final one he faced to end the seventh frame.
“He was hitting his spots really good at the end,” Mohr said. “Throwing his off-speed (pitches) perfect.”
Both players gave credit to the man making pitching decisions in the dugout, too.
“Coach Lance (Hansen) was giving us good calls,” Mohr said.
“Shout out to coach Lance,” Aguilera added.
The Blair-Alliance game was tight throughout with Post 154 going ahead first. Aguilera doubled to left field during the second inning and was replaced on the basepath by Max Nickerson, who later beat a Spartans tag attempt to home plate.
Nickerson also scored the Bears' second run after filling in for Aguilera again on the bags. That time, Mohr knocked him in with an RBI single down the third base line. Alliance fans berated the umpire for calling the hit fair instead of foul, but the official stuck to his decision and Blair went ahead 2-1.
Though the Bears never trailed against the Spartans, they did earlier in the day against Wayne. The Blue Devils led 3-1 through two innings, but a six-run third led to Blair's eventual 9-3 victory.
Quincy Nichols led off the momentum-shifting frame before Morgan Rump's infield single scored him. Aguilera, Mohr and Auggie Rasmussen plated runs as the third-inning went on, as did Nichols on his second trip into the batter's box. The effort produced a 7-3 lead which grew by two runs on Nolan Osterhaus' fifth-inning RBI single and Rasmussen's slide into home plate on a failed pick-off attempt at second.
Post 154 pitchers Jason Stewart and Cade Ulven contributed seven innings of work to the win.
Saturday was an off day as the Bears awaited their semifinals opponent, but several Bears — including Aguilera and Mohr — also took part in the belated Blair High School graduation ceremony.
“But we're going to keep our mind on (baseball), come back Sunday and grind like we do,” Mohr said.
“Keep the energy up,” Aguilera added.
Full results from Sunday's action will be in Friday's Washington County Enterprise.
Rasmussen hits 2 homers in opener
Rasmussen led off the Bears' state tournament with a leadoff homer Thursday against Omaha Concordia.
The slugger's second bomb, during the second inning, slammed off of the Lynn R. Pruess Field scoreboard and put Post 154 ahead 4-0. Coach Bilslend's squad won 14-1 with 15 hits in just five innings.
“You could see it at (batting practice) this morning,” Rasmussen said. “Everybody was ready to go.”
The Iowa Western baseball recruit certainly was when he launched a Mustangs pitch over the fence during the game's first at-bat.
“Every year I've came close, but never could put one out here and finally did,” he said.
Rasmussen's second home run scored Jacob Chavez, Osterhaus and himself, setting the scoring pace for Blair early. In the third, the Bears added eight runs on a two-out rally Concordia couldn't seem to end. Mohr, Nichols, AJ Bilslend and Aguilera all notched two-RBI hits during the frame.
Colin Quick and Shea Wendt added two more Post 154 RBIs in the fifth as pitchers TJ Swaney (two, one-hit innings) and Nickerson (three scoreless innings) combined for the win.
