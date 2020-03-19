Blair senior Tommy Thompson finished fifth in his weight class March 7 during the Nebraska state powerlifting championships at Omaha South High School.
The Bear represented his hometown, earning one point toward its team total. He did his own workouts in preparation, building strength toward the competition.
“I just practiced my lifts over and over,” Thompson said.
In total, the BHS senior moved 1,165 pounds of weights. He set his sights a bit too high on the deadlift, which cost him, but was satisfied with his performance in the other two events.
“I was very pleased with how squat and bench worked out,” Thompson said.
While his high school powerlifting days are done, he hopes interest among his peers grows.
“It was a great experience,” Thompson noted. “I hope more people take advantage.”
