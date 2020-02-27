Minutes after the Blair boys basketball season ended Monday, the six senior Bears emptied out of the Bennington High School locker room still in uniform.
They were each asked what they cherished most about their final basketball seasons. Jason Stewart couldn't think of a specific moment he enjoyed about the 4-18 campaign before a classmate reminded him of one.
“That half-courter at (Omaha) Skutt was pretty fun,” Stewart said, cracking a smile at the suggestion. “Everybody was just running into me and hitting me as I was going back to the bench.”
Second-seeded Omaha Roncalli (19-4) ended BHS' season on the first day of the Class B Subdistrict 3 Tournament. The Crimson Pride had to weather a strong streak of play from the Bears during the second quarter, but won convincingly, 68-35.
“A thing that I cherish is just spending time with the guys and just having a good time,” the Bears' Luke Mathiesen said. “It's not all about the wins and losses, it's about having a good time and the memories you make.”
Blair fell behind Roncalli 16-5 through one period, but responded with a strong start to the second. Sophomore Wyatt Ogle scored back-to-back buckets before senior Max Nickerson sunk a step-back 3-pointer to pull the Bears within 18-12.
Auggie Rasmussen, who score all five of BHS' first quarter points, banked in a foul shot for the next Blair point — which he grinned about — before Stewart hit a 3-pointer to cut the Pride's lead to 20-16.
Senior Sam Lawton would add a bucket on an assist from sophomore Luke Ladwig, but Roncalli scored the last nine points of the first half for a 32-18 lead.
The Pride's run reached 19-straight points before Ogle's third-period bucket. Overall, though, Roncalli won the second-to-last quarter 24-4, pulling away for good.
“First year I ever started,” Lawton said, reflecting on his final season. “First year I ever had to show a lot of leadership. Me and Max had a lot of leadership of the team. It's a different role, but, yeah, I enjoyed it. It was a lot of fun.”
“I learned how to be a leader,” Nickerson added. “I just learned how to handle myself. Just to play. No matter what's going on, just play hard.”
The Bears took the floor each night for coach Chris Whitwer. They went just 4-18, but were able to get something out of their season together.
“Just being with my friends every day,” Rasmussen said when asked about his favorite part. “It made it more fun battling through all of the tough times and stuff. That's what really got us through, being with friends and being with people we like.”
Colin Quick couldn't say what he enjoyed most any better than his classmates already had, so he let their words be his.
“Pretty much what they all said,” he noted. “Being with your friends and making memories every day.”
