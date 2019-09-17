The City of Blair has closed Optimist Park due to flooding.
Public Works Director Al Schoemaker said the flood gate to the park was raised Wednesday.
"It is just starting, but expected to cover more of the park throughout the day," he said. "We are planning on keeping the gate up through the weekend."
No wake advisory issued for Missouri River
Due to concerns of high water levels and water flow rates impacting levees and properties along the Missouri River between Sioux City, Iowa, and Rulo, and the potential for those impacts to be aggravated by passing vessel traffic, the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are requesting all vessels operate at the slowest speed necessary for safe navigation and to avoid producing a wake in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.