The Blair Little League Majors baseball team finished the Nebraska State Tournament 0-2 Saturday at the Youth Sports Complex.
The elimination game victory went to Keystone Little League of Omaha, while the hometown team's season ended at Wederquist field.
Earlier, the Blair Majors started the state tournament Thursday against Hastings. They scored the first run of game, but lost 5-1.
Blair earned its first base runner during the bottom of the first inning when Cornez Tucker hit a two-out double. From there, Roman Gartin — who started the game with three strikeouts during the top half — delivered an RBI single to score him.
Unfortunately for coaches Bubba Ratfield, Seth Raymond, Larry Ratfield and their players, Hastings would score the next five runs, including four during the fourth frame.
Defensively, Blair, arguably, had its finest play of the night after their opponents scored their first run on an error. With none out, second baseman Chase Cottle leaped an snagged a liner out of the air. He proceeded to throw the ball back to first base, catching the Hastings runner off-guard and securing the second out. Infielder Cameron Wilkins made the next out on a throw to third base to get out of the inning tied, 1-1.
After falling behind by four, Cottle came in to pitch and finished with four strikeouts and no runs allowed. Joshua Stephenson doubled to deep left field during the bottom of the sixth inning, but Blair couldn't quite come back in the opener.
