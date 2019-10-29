Senior Aiden Klanderud helped the Blair Bears finish ninth in Class B on Friday during the NSAA State Cross-Country Championships in Kearney.
Mere minutes after crossing the finish line, he reflected on all four of his high school running years while still catching his breath.
“It was the best thing I've ever done,” Klanderud said. “It's just so hard, but we got through it.”
He finished 41st Friday, but his favorite career race was a week earlier at districts.
“That was my PR (personal record) at 17:19,” the senior said.
Sam Lueders' favorite race, meanwhile, was in the beginning when he was a freshman. Klanderud's classmate bested his own personal record by 50 seconds that fall at Boys Town.
Lueders was disappointed, however, in his final state performance. The senior was one two Blair medalists on the day — along with sophomore Sophia Baedke — finishing third behind Norris' Zachary VanBrocklin and Omaha Skutt's Ryan Zavadil in 16:31.5. It was the second top-3 finish of his high school career and a lofty accomplishment, but also one that didn't sit right with the runner who has even higher goals.
“I know he was very disappointed with his performance today,” BHS coach Darren Harsin said. “But, as I told him, you can't let this diminish the big picture — his whole career.”
The coach was proud of Lueders' effort on the 5-kilometer Kearney Country Club course. He said the senior knew early on during the race that he wasn't going to have the kick to take top honors, but still gutted out a third-place finish anyway.
It came as no surprise to Harsin, who's seen Lueders work hard for everything he's accomplished in cross-country.
“Honestly, in 34 years of coaching I never had anybody more committed to trying to be the best they can be as he has,” the coach said. “I've had some good runners and kids that have took it very seriously, but he eats, sleeps and breathes running.”
One of Lueders' favorite aspects of running is seeing improvement after hard work. On Friday, his favorite part of the state meet was a little bit different.
“It was fun to be with the team,” he said.
Lueders was 3rd, Klanderud was 41st and another senior, Zac Boswell, was 44th in 17:50. Sophomore Jacob Rupp was 55th, while senior Ethan Funk was 70th and sophomore Mason Bell was 76th.
“Ethan and Aiden, Zac and Sam … starting their sophomore year, we really relied on them pretty heavy,” Harsin said. “They've just been great fun to coach and work with, and we're going to miss them a great deal.”
Making the trip along with the Blair boys team were three Bears who individually qualified for the girls' state race. Like Rupp and Bell, they still have eligibility remaining after strong state showings.
Baedke was the most successful of the three, racing to the finish line and taking 15th for her first state medal. She finished the race in 20:45.4.
“It's crazy,” the sophomore said. “Training really does pay off. I'm just so grateful for all my coaches and teammates that have pushed me.”
Baedke bested a Norris senior for the final medal of the Class B girls meet. She won it by just 1.2 seconds at the end of a final sprint.
“It is such a long stretch,” Baedke said.
Bears junior Mary Roskens was just four spots behind her medal-earning teammate, clocking in at 20:58.7 for 19th. Harsin was hard-pressed to recall two Blair teammates who finished within the top 20 of the girls' race in the same year.
Grace Galbraith, meanwhile, came in 38th out of 87 state runners.
When they were finished, the three Blair girls lined up and had their photo taken together. It was like what Klanderud would say later after the boys' race — it was hard, but they got through it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.