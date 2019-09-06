Washington County beer fans can prepare to fill "das boots" when the Blair Rotary Club, along with the Blair Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD), hosts its second annual Oktoberfest fundraiser Oct. 11.
Music, food and certainly beer will be on tap for the 6 p.m. event, which features a change of venue from its inaugural year.
The event was held at the Washington County Fairgrounds in 2018, but this year it will be held at the BVFD South Station.
"I thought it would be a good way to join forces and try to get the Blair community more involved," said Rotary member Mikki Mullally, who is helping organize the event. "Have a different group of people attending the fundraiser, adding to what we've had before. It's a perfect venue for it."
A food truck will be at the event serving Oktoberfest fare, hamburgers and a general variety of food, Mullally said. She also said a variety of Oktoberfest-style beers, domestic beers, wine and hard seltzers will be served at the 21-and-over event.
The band Fever and the Funkhouse will also come out of "retirement" to play polka and other music genres for the event. The band has included members Brett LeGrand, Jeff Mount, Sara Baessler, Patrick Minikkus and Kyle Rhoden playing at Washington County events in the past, such as the county fair and Gateway to the West Days.
"(Brett LeGrand) is putting the band back together," Mullally said. "He thought it sounded like a really fun event, and he's actually been helping us plan it a little bit."
The fundraiser will have a similar set up to the Blair street dance held at the South Station, Mullally said, and the Rotary Club is hoping to help raise $8,000 to $10,000. She said the money will go toward youth scholarships, community projects, volunteer hours and other endeavors Rotary and BVFD do to give back to the community.
"We do lots of different things related to youth in the community," Mullally said.
In the past, Rotary has given scholarships to support local students who will attend two- and four-year colleges, as well as partnering with organizations like United Way to provide books for every second grade student in Blair Community Schools.
In addition to volunteer first responder services, BVFD has also given back to Blair students in the form of fire prevention materials, which resulted in an award for the department from the National Fire Safety Council in December.
Anyone interested in purchasing individual tickets can do so at Two Rivers Bank, Taylor Oil, Washington County Bank or from any Rotary club member.
Sponsorship tickets, which have sold for about $3,000 thus far, are also available at three different price levels. The different price levels come with varying amounts of tickets, name recognition and "das boot" beer glasses. The boot-shaped glasses, recognizable from beer fests and German-style bier halls, will also be available to purchase by individuals.
Mullally said the partnership between Rotary and BVFD hopes to see a positive experience for all Oktoberfest attendees.
"We're going to try it this year and see how it goes," she said. "We're really excited to get going on it and hope the public's going to be receptive."
Anyone with additional questions about the event can contact Mikki Mullally at 402-278-2549 or mikkim@2riversbank.com.
