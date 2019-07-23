Gov. Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska's boards and commissions, including some Blair residents.
The appointments include:
Judicial nominating commission – county and district court - 6th Judicial District
Gregory Boon, Blair
Christopher M. Casey, Blair
Riparian Vegetation Management Task Force
John W. Orr, Blair
