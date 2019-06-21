During a special awards banquet at the Nebraska Credit Union League’s Annual Convention, the 2019 Volunteer Distinguished Service Award was presented to Blair resident John Wick, member of the board of directors at Creighton Federal Credit Union.
“John is one of the most remarkable individuals that I have ever met,” Creighton FCU President Tom Kjar said in his nomination letter. “What he has been able to accomplish with his blindness, is far more than most people with full sight. He is an inspiration to those that know him and offers an outstanding example of distinguished volunteer service to credit unions.”
Wick's long and distinguished service has included serving in numerous leadership positions, including chairman, vice chairman, and secretary of the Creighton FCU Board. His accomplishments go beyond his normal monthly duties of a volunteer director by being involved in the board’s budget committee, personnel committee, and most notably, the building committee which oversaw the 1989 construction of the main office.
Wick's commitment to volunteering is not just limited to credit unions. He has served on numerous boards and committees working to remove barriers in the workplace for people with disabilities. Those include the League of Human Dignity and Outreach Nebraska. He also is a retired director of fund development for Outlook Nebraska, an organization providing employment, training, and experiences that allow the visually impaired to realize their personal and professional goals.
“We at the Nebraska Credit Union League offer our sincere congratulations to John. His distinguished volunteer service has made him truly deserving of this high honor. We thank him for his unwavering commitment to credit union causes,” said Scott Sullivan, Nebraska Credit Union League president/CEO.
