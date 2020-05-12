Rich Jaworski balloon
Buy Now

Blair resident Rich Jaworski and and new owners and crew inflate the hot air balloon Euphoria on the edge of the St. Francis Borgia parking lot Saturday morning. Jaworski, who was inducted into the Nebraska Aviation Hall of Fame in 2017, hadn't flown the balloon in more than a year. The new owners Scott and Alex Clark left with the balloon, taking it to Albuquerque, N.M., and then their home in Phoenix.

 Joe Burns

Local residents will not likely see Rich Jaworski’s big red hot air balloon, Euphoria, floating in the sky above Washington County again.

Rich Jaworski balloon
Buy Now

Rich Jaworski watches as new owner Scott Clark fires the propane burners pop aboard the hot air balloon Euphoria. Scott and his wife, Alex, live in Phoenix.

On Saturday morning, Jaworski and his ground crew met with new owners Scott and Alex Clark from Phoenix.  Following Jaworski’s final launch briefing, the crew assembled and filled the balloon with air one last time before before the new owners headed home to Arizona with the balloon.

Rich Jaworski balloon
Buy Now

At far right, Rich Jaworski gives launch briefing and procedures to the new hot air balloon owners Scott and Alex Clark, who live in Phoenix.

Jaworski is a pioneer in hot air ballooning in Nebraska. He bought his first balloon in 1972 and was the first native Nebraskan to be licensed to fly a balloon.  He is a member of the Nebraska Aviation Hall of Fame.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.