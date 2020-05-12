Local residents will not likely see Rich Jaworski’s big red hot air balloon, Euphoria, floating in the sky above Washington County again.
On Saturday morning, Jaworski and his ground crew met with new owners Scott and Alex Clark from Phoenix. Following Jaworski’s final launch briefing, the crew assembled and filled the balloon with air one last time before before the new owners headed home to Arizona with the balloon.
Jaworski is a pioneer in hot air ballooning in Nebraska. He bought his first balloon in 1972 and was the first native Nebraskan to be licensed to fly a balloon. He is a member of the Nebraska Aviation Hall of Fame.
