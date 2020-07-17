After surrendering the first run of Tuesday's game at Vets Field, the Blair Reserve Legion baseball team rattled off five of its own without an Omaha Roncalli response.
The 5-1 home victory pushed the Bears' season record to 4-3-1.
“Everybody on this team, top to bottom, have contributed in some way,” coach James Daubenspeck said. “They really play for each other, which is a great, great thing to see.”
He noted specifically the efforts of Cameron Babbitt, Ryder Kyle and Lance Hume, who all contributed to the stat book against Roncalli. Babbitt earned the pitching victory, while Kyle caught the right-hander behind the plate.
Hume, meanwhile, scored Blair's first run on an error during the second inning and added an RBI in the third. Kyle also knocked in a run during the third frame as Post 154 built a 3-1 advantage.
That lead then grew to 5-1 in the fifth when Liam Webber scored on a passed ball and Hume registered an RBI triple.
Blair's Reserve team also won on Sunday, besting Omaha North 11-1.
“With the way the season is, because of COVID-19, its change for us. We're just trying to do things in a shortened season,” Daubenspeck said. “We're trying to get the kids some experience in different positions than they may have normally played in a full season.”
In addition to Babbitt, Kyle, Hume and Webber, the Bears' Reserve roster consists of Ethan Baessler, Conner Jensen, Ethan Webber, Nathan Boswell, Hayden Berg, Blaine Rosenbaum, Joe Rodriguez, Kolton Hammer, Morgan Harper and Segan Packett-Trisdale.
Seniors fall to 9-9
After games on Sunday and Tuesday, the Blair Senior Legion baseball team is 9-9 overall.
On Sunday, the Blair Seniors lost a 6-3 game to the Millard Sox Black. Max Nickerson, Jacob Chavez and Jacob Rodriguez knocked in runs, but Millard scored the victory despite five errors.
Morgan Rump pitched for the Bears, allowing 11 hits and five earned runs in all seven innings. He struck out two batters.
On Tuesday, the Bears went scoreless against Bellevue East, dropping the road game 5-0. Auggie Rasmussen logged a hit for Post 154, while Nickerson struck out four Chieftains. AJ Bilslend struck out two in one inning of relief.
Juniors split recent games
The Blair Junior Legion team split its two most recent games.
The Juniors topped a Omaha Spikes Red team 7-0 on Sunday, scoring four runs during the bottom of the second inning. Shea Wendt tallied the game's first run and the Bears never looked back, earning their 11th win.
Then, on Tuesday, the Bears fell just short against Bellevue East, 2-1. They led 1-0 through the first five innings before surrendering two during the bottom of the sixth.
