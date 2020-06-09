The orange fencing was down as playgrounds were reopened late last week, but the warnings are posted: Use at your own risk.
All facilities in Lions Park has a caution — restrooms, playground equipment, parks, park shelters and park equipment.
Those signs didn't deter children as the playground was filled once again with the laughter and wild energy of children playing. Swings were moving by the power of legs pumping, instead of only the wind. Slides weren't being used as much because of the heat. Some children climbed ladders and stood on the bridge of the playground equipment.
Parents and grandparents brought many of the children and came with some nerves about returning as the coronavirus kept the playgrounds closed.
Vineta Knudsen brought her four grandchildren to the park Thursday.
"They have been waiting and waiting to come to the park and this is awesome," Knudsen said. "As long as they stay away and kind of keep their distance, I'm not worried about it. Anything can happen, but we will wash our hands, have hand sanitizer in car and will take our own precautions."
Parent Greg Hennigs said he was a little nervous.
"We'll wash hands and use sanitizer," he said. "They're ready to get out, it's nice out, so you take the risk."
Jessica Brown and Brandon Nielsen's 11-month-old daughter, Everly, enjoyed riding in the swing. But not before Brown wiped the seat thoroughly with disinfecting wipes.
"We're not worried about it," Brown said. "With everything opening, now she can explore more and have fun."
Linda Santee and her grandson, Caleb Kraft, 8, happened to be in the area to ride bikes and stayed for a bit in the park. Santee said she was a little nervous, but her grandson was not.
"I think it was good for Caleb. He didn't play on the equipment very much and went to ride his bike as things were getting crowded," Santee said. "I think it was fun for him because he hasn't been for quite awhile. I know everyone is ready for things to start opening up again. It was a nice day to get out and enjoy it."
