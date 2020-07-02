The Blair Public Library is taking steps to re-open to the public on Monday with some health safety measures in place. These actions are in line with the latest Directed Health Measure (DHM) issued by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and Three Rivers Public Health Department.
The library will be open to the public 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For people who still may not feel comfortable about coming in the building, the library will continue its drive-through window service daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Patrons are asked to do a self-health assessment and not access the library if they have a fever, coughing, family members with any COVID-19 symptoms, or been knowingly exposed to COVID-19 in the last two weeks. Any individuals displaying any excessive coughing or sneezing will be politely asked to terminate their session and reschedule for a later date when symptoms are no longer present.
Visits are limited to 60 minutes or less as the library will be restricted to a 50 percent capacity at this time. Computer use will be limited to 45-minute sessions and a total of two sessions per day. Computers are available for research, reading, personal banking, educational needs, emails, social media and employment-related activities. Online gaming will not be allowed and violators will be asked to leave.
Computers must be reserved by calling 402-426-3617 and sessions will begin on the hour. All children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult or a member of the household age 16 or older. Adults may have a maximum of one child with them at the computer station.
Library staff will offer guidance and assistance while keeping within social distancing guidelines. As a courtesy to patrons, staff will wear a mask or face shield when interacting with the public if not protected by the plexiglass. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Groups are currently limited to three per visit.
Masks are strongly recommended and encouraged while visiting the facility and visitors are asked to practice social distancing. Seating and computers have been limited to promote social distancing. Directional arrows are on the floor to assist with traffic flow within the stacks.
No food or drink will be allowed in the library and drinking fountains will not be available.
Public restrooms will be available, but not sanitized between uses. Restrooms will be sanitized periodically throughout the day. Additional personal sanitizing stations will be set up in the library, and the cleaning of high-touch areas will be done regularly.
Patrons are encouraged to use self-checkout stations. Staff encourages patrons to continue placing items on hold from home and using the drive-through window when possible.
Policies regarding holds and checkout limitations will go back to their regular levels in September. Interlibrary Loan service will resume July 13.
Material returns will be accepted via the outside return only. Returned items will be quarantined for at least 96 hours before being checked in and returned to circulation. No fines will be assessed during the quarantine period. The outside return includes a “Media” slot for audiovisual materials such as DVDs and books on CD.
Meeting rooms and study rooms are unavailable until further notice.
High-touch collections, including video games and the toy library will be unavailable. In addition, toys, puzzles, and puppets will not be available in the Children’s Area at this time. Video gaming will not be available.
All in-person library programs have been moved online until further notice. All summer reading packets and prizes will continue to be distributed through the drive-through window.
Until further notice, the book sale room will remain closed and material donations will not be accepted.
Please note that the library’s digital materials remain available on the library’s website.
All patrons who use the library do so at their own risk. The sanitation of every item and surface cannot be guaranteed. The Blair Public Library reserves the right to modify these restrictions based on health care directives from the Governor’s Office, Three Rivers Public Health Department, and/or the City of Blair Administration. The library appreciates the understanding and patience of the public as it transitions to re-establishing fuller services.
