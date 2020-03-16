The Blair Public Library will be closed until further notice due to coronavirus concerns, according to a press release from the City of Blair. The library closed at 1 p.m. Monday.
All meetings scheduled for the meetings rooms will be canceled until at least April 6. Meetings scheduled for after that will be evaluated based on recommendations from the governor's office, Three Rivers Public Health Department and other local health officials.
Library staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to check out materials through the drive up window. Patrons wanting to check out books, movies and other items can call the library at 402-426-3617 and staff will have the items at the window for checkout.
Additional procedures for the library will be posted to the facility's website and Facebook page.
The public internet will continue to be available to areas outside of the building and in the parking lot for residents needing those services.
“We apologize for any inconvenience but the safety of our citizens and staff are our first concerns,” Blair Mayor Rich Hansen and City Administrator Rod Storm said in the release.
