The Blair community will be able to make a splash this summer.
The Blair City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday to open the Blair Municipal Pool under modified hours and days for summer subject to the Blair Family YMCA's ability to secure adequate lifeguard staffing. Council members Chris Jensen, Marty Shepard and Frank Wolff voted against the motion. Council member Kevin Hall was absent.
The pool will be open four days a week — 1 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The pool was expected to open Saturday.
The pool will be required to follow the Directed Health Measure issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts which will limit the capacity to 25 percent. The pool capacity is 500, meaning no more than 125 people will be allowed in the pool at a time, excluding staff.
City Administrator Rod Storm said the city worked with the Blair Family YMCA, which manages the pool, to determine if it was financially feasible to open the pool for the season.
The biggest issue, Storm said was hiring lifeguards, many of whom are college students who may have already obtained other employment. Certification was also a concern.
In an email to the city, YMCA CEO Brandon Palmer said the YMCA will provide five lifeguards and a certified pool operator and assist in cleaning at the closing of the pool each day. The YMCA modified its indoor pool hours to accommodate the city pool staffing.
The YMCA could not accommodate the hiring of additional cleaning staff per the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines to periodically disinfect areas or purchase the necessary supplies.
Swim lessons, swim parties and concessions will not be offered.
To cover its expenses, the YMCA requested a reduced reimbursement of $17,500 from its original $26,000 contract.
Some council members expressed their dissatisfaction with the effort the YMCA made to secure lifeguards.
Council member Frank Wolff, whose granddaughter served as a lifeguard last year, said she and others were never approached. Instead, they are working at the Arlington Pool.
“I think that's a hell of a lot of money for a short period of time, but I don't want to deprive our kids or the people in Blair of the right to go swimming,” Wolff said. “I guarantee I'll look at this contract with Y next year very hard. I'm not happy.”
Council member Mindy Rump said the staffing was disappointing, but the circumstances hasn't allowed for new lifeguards to be trained.
“You don't want to rush anything and have untrained people in there. Safety is paramount,” she said. “It is an amenity that the City of Blair does need to have and the price tag is expensive this year, but the youth deserve it and they're worth it this year.”
Council member Jon Stewart said he wasn't as concerned about the cost.
“I don't have a problem on the dollars per se because if you're looking for a return ratio on the swimming pool you're looking at the wrong spot,” he said. “You're providing a service to the community.”
The limited capacity concerned both Rump and council member Chris Jensen and they hoped the YMCA could mediate a solution to allow more to use the pool in the shortened amount of hours.
The pool, on average, sees about 200 to 250 people per day.
“It would break my heart if I saw kids standing outside the pool not being able to get in,” Rump said. “I would hope that the Y would entertain the idea of maybe shifts. If it is a problem that occurs after they open and they are turning away 50 to 100 kids a day and having to wait til other kids leave, maybe they have to have some sort of shift.”
A representative from the YMCA was not present at the council meeting.
