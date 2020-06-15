Warm and sunny weather provided near perfect conditions for the first weekend of swimming at the Blair Municipal Pool. Families began lining up before noon Saturday waiting for the doors to open.
While guidelines state that maximum occupancy is 125, the average number of patrons on Saturday and Sunday at any one time was less than half of that number.
Manager Cayle Bohlen said that at this point they are pretty good on staffing. Social distancing for swimmers didn't appear to be a problem. Water fountains and chairs are not available, but patrons my bring chair and drinks as long as the drinks are not in glass containers. Youths under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian age 16 or older.
Pool hours are 1-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 12-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through July 31.
