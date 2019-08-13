Blair police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) will participate in the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which will be held Aug. 16 through Sept. 2.
The departments each received grants from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Office of Highway Safety. Blair police received $800, while the WCSO received $9,000.
The funds allow law enforcement to increase their patrols in Blair and Washington County to specifically look for violations which may indicate that drivers are impaired or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Deputies will focus their enforcement activities during hours when it's most likely to find people drinking and driving. Blair police will conduct patrols in the areas of town where officers frequently contact impaired drivers.
