As the Memorial Day holiday approaches and more drivers hit the roads, Blair police is reminding all drivers of the importance of seat belt use.
This annual campaign is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort that runs from May 18-31. Aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep people safe, the national seat belt campaign runs concurrent with the busy travel season.
