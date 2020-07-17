Blair police are seeking the public's help to identify three males who trespassed on the former Dana College campus.
Surveillance photos show the three individuals entering a building through a broken window around 6 p.m. Saturday.
If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of the persons involved, contact Blair Area Crime Stoppers at blairpolice.org/crimestoppers.php. You can leave a web tip or download the P3 app to any mobile device.
Tipsters will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.
