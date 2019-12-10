The Blair Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in several thefts from vehicles.
Over the past several weeks, the department has received reports of items stolen from vehicles in Blair. Additionally, there have been a number of vehicles stolen from Blair and recovered in other jurisdictions. It is unknown if these crimes are the work of one person or a group of individuals working together.
Recent security camera footage captured a suspect as he attempted to enter a vehicle in Blair. The sport utility vehicle in the upper right portion of the image was driven by the suspect.
If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of the persons involved, contact Blair Area Crime Stoppers at blairpolice.org/crimestoppers.php. You can leave a web tip or download the P3 app to any mobile device.
Tipsters will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.