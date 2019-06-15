The Blair Police Department recently participated in the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign. By means of funding for overtime pay through the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, the department increased its patrols in the city of Blair during the enforcement period.
The objective of the selective overtime enforcement activity was to reduce the number of traffic crashes and have a direct impact on reducing the number of crash related injuries during the enforcement period. The department was also hoping to raise the awareness of drivers in Blair to the importance of wearing safety belts and using child restraint devices.
Blair officers conducted saturation patrols in areas which have experienced the majority of traffic crashes in Blair, primarily 19th, 13th and Washington streets.
Over seven shifts during the enforcement period, Blair officers issued a total of 32 traffic citations and warnings to drivers. Drivers were cited for a variety of offenses, including speeding, failure to wear seat belts, driving under suspension and no insurance.
Additionally, officers assisted in the investigation of two assaults.
