The Blair Area Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public to identify a theft suspect.
A man stole some electronics from the Blair Walmart, 1882 Holly St. He left in a silver vehicle, which had paper license plates from a local dealership.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest should contact the Blair Area Crime Stoppers through the P3 Crime Stoppers app or call Blair police at 402-426-4747.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.