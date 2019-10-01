It was a routine traffic stop.
Officer Tom Byrne pulled over a car for speeding Friday in downtown Blair. Until recently, that traffic stop would have taken about 20 to 25 minutes — 10 to 15 of which would have included hand writing a traffic warning.
But thanks to an upgrade in equipment, the driver, after receiving her warning, was on her way in less than 15 minutes.
The Blair Police Department's upgrade, which included radios, new computers, software and hardware for patrol cars, was part of the Public Safety Equipment Tax Anticipation Bonds the Blair City Council issued in August.
The bonds, in the amount of $600,000, also included radios for Blair Fire and Rescue, public works, administration and parks department.
BPD's share was approximately $168,438, according to information previously provided by the city. The department did receive a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office for $17,000 to offset some of the costs for the new hardware.
Capt. Aaron Barrow said the department learned last year that Motorola was no longer going to support the department's radios. Not long after, they also learned Douglas County would no longer support the department's data transmission system for its mobile data computers in the patrol cars.
“We knew that we were going to have do something in a hurry,” Barrow said.
BPD's equipment was in need of an upgrade. Many of the radios and computers officers were using were purchased between 2004 and 2006.
At the same time, the State of Nebraska issued a mandate that departments that write more than 500 citations a year must use the e-citation system. That included Blair.
When an officer initiates a traffic stop, they can open a form, whether it's for a ticket, warning or correction card, on their computer. Rather than hand write the information, a handheld scanner scans the barcodes on the back of a driver's license and on the vehicle registration to populate the demographic information on the form.
The officer then can choose an offense from a drop down menu to complete the information.
“He clicks on the right offense and it automatically populates the fine and the court costs and all that kind of stuff,” Barrow said. “It's like click, click, click and there it is.”
Byrne said the new system fixes any possibility for potential errors.
“That makes it a lot easier to scan people's information and you don't have to worry about misspelling names, for instance, or the office staff not being able to read an officer's handwriting on a citation,” he said.
A printer in the patrol car prints two copies, one for the driver and one for BPD's records. Once the officer completes the form, it is automatically sent to the state.
While the e-citation is ideal for the courts, Barrow said Blair police needed to purchase additional software to capture the information for their own records.
The department's records management software provider offered an interface that allows the department to save the information. Not only has that saved time for the officers, but also the department's office staff.
“Every hand written ticket we had to do data entry on. The ladies out here would be doing data entry and they were constantly about a month behind on just tickets and warnings,” Barrow said. “Reports have always been the priority.
“In the long run, I truly believe it's going to save us money because otherwise we would have been in a position where we would have had to hire someone else,” he added.
The new computer software also allows officers to complete their reports in the patrol car rather than at the station at the end of their shift.
“In the past, we'd go back an hour before the end of shift to log all the calls that we've had all day,” Byrne said. “We have to type a short blurb on all the activity of the day for the other officers to read.”
Instead, during his shift Friday, Byrne parked on the side to log two incidents while still monitoring traffic for speeders.
“I don't have to worry about hoping I get back in time to log all my calls before shift change and all that other stuff,” he said. “It does let us be on the road a little more.”
The field-based reporting also offers other officers immediate information on any contacts that have been made through an officer's shift.
“That information is really valuable,” Barrow said.
If an officer makes contact with an individual that later matches a possible description in a burglary or criminal mischief, that information is there.
“It gives us a place to start. It's really good intel,” Barrow said. “If we have a string of burglaries, we start looking at recent contacts and people who were in town.”
