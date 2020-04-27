A man with a valid concealed carry permit was able to hold a suspect who tried to flee police at gunpoint until Blair officers could take him into custody Wednesday, according to Capt. Aaron Barrow.
Blair police received a call for a physical fight in progress at approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Nebraska Street.
When an officer arrived, he contacted the three individuals involved, and one man took off running south through the neighborhood off Nebraska Street, Barrow said.
“While he was fleeing, he attempted to hide in a detached garage and walked right into a family member of a person who lives at that residence,” Barrow said. “The family member is a lawful concealed carry holder and produced his firearm and ordered the individual out of the building. The officers observed this encounter and were able to take this individual into custody.”
Police arrested Paris Smiley, 27, of Omaha for third-degree assault by mutual consent, disturbing the peace, obstructing a peace officer and second-degree trespassing.
Christopher Vorda, 29, of Omaha was also arrested for third-degree assault by mutual consent, disturbing the peace and criminal mischief.
Barrow said Vorda had returned to the residence on Nebraska Street to find Smiley with the mother of his children.
“That was the cause of the confrontation,” he said.
During the investigation, police learned Smiley reportedly had a gun in his possession. However, officers have not been able to locate the weapon.
“Several of us have gone out there searching multiple times and have been unable to locate the firearm,” Barrow said.
Officers have searched the residence and the route Smiley ran to try to elude police.
“If anybody has any information regarding that, we would really appreciate hearing it,” Barrow said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Blair police at 402-426-4747 or contact Blair Area Crime Stoppers at blairpolice.org/crimestoppers.php. You can leave a web tip or download the P3 app to any mobile device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.