Blair Park Board members walked the path less traveled by Saturday as they toured Black Elk-Neihardt Park to better visualize a potential mountain bike trail proposed by a Blair resident.
Brent Fullmer, a cycling enthusiast, presented a proposal to the board last month to create 3.2-mile natural surface trail throughout the park. The multi-use trail would be built in four sections, including through some the park's wooded and more secluded areas.
“We wouldn't cut down trees if we didn't have to,” Fullmer told the board as they walked along the western ridge line of the park.
The official start of the trail would begin at a concrete pad, which is down a hill and southwest of the Tower of the Four Winds. The trail would coincide with the disc golf course, which is in the northwest portion of the park.
As they walked some of the more steep terrain along the western ridge line, Cemetery and Parks Superintendent Pat Long pointed out that much of the land west a grass walking path has been unused for the more than 40 years the park has existed.
A portion of the northwest corner of the park had been slated for a dog park. Long told board members last week he recently learned the group seeking to create the dog park has requested the southern 20 acres, where the the land is steep and unkept.
On Nov. 2, park board members toured Tranquility Park in Omaha, which also includes mountain bike trails, to see how the trails are used.
The board will discuss Fullmer's proposal further during its regular meeting 7 p.m. Thursday in the Blair City Council Chambers, 218 S. 16th St.
