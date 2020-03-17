University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism professor and Blair native Matt Waite was among more those potentially exposed to coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, during a conference in New Orleans.
Waite attended the NICAR Conference March 4-7. He learned that he had potentially been exposed to the disease March 10 and immediately called the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, which screened him for testing.
“They asked me a bunch of questions and determined that I'm not a candidate for testing,” he said.
Health officials, he said, compared him to the spectators of the Special Olympics event at the Fremont YMCA, where Nebraska's first coronavirus patient played in a game.
“Had I been in direct contact, I would have been asked to self-quarantine, like the athletes and coaches at the event,” he said.
Waite said there were 1,200 people at the conference in New Orleans and he did not have direct contact with the person with the positive diagnosis, which put him a very low risk to contract the illness. He has no symptoms, and said he feels fine.
However, Waite is still taking the coronavirus seriously.
“My wife has a compromised immune system, so this all is terrifyingly serious for me,” he said. “We're going through hand soap like crazy in my house right now and we're pulling back on going out in public.”
Prior to the university's decision to move classes online, Waite had planned to continue teaching his classes in person, but he told his students he would no longer meet with people in his office. Now, he'll now spend more time at home.
“But I'll tell you the truth, it's driving me nuts seeing people dismiss this and make jokes about people washing their hands or saying this is just the flu,” Waite said. “For them, maybe it is. But for people like my wife, or someone who had an organ transplant, or diabetes, or is over 65, this is very, very serious. You’re not washing your hands or avoiding crowds for you, if you’re healthy and young. You’re doing it for people you know and love who can’t fight this off if they get it.”
As a former journalist, Waite said the pandemic and the panic it's causing feels much like it did during the global recession in 2008 and Sept. 11.
“But crises like these are the time when the true value of good, trustworthy local media becomes obvious. We need good information on this. We need trustworthy information on this,” he said. “Some person on a Facebook group is not that. Some random tweet isn’t that. What I’m seeing from local media is exactly that. Tune out the shoutfests. Tune out social media hucksters trying to sell you products. Tune into the people who live in your state and your community.”
