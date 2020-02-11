Longtime Blair resident and musician Kirby Wendt recently released his ninth, and possibly final album.
“It will probably be my last one," Wendt said. "I've got 84 songs altogether, I think that's enough. I'll probably do a few singles once and awhile, but I don't think I'll do a whole album."
Recorded in Blair, the album is called "Mean River," and it features a country-folk track list of 12 songs.
"It's not over produced at all, it's very raw," Wendt said.
Wendt released his first album in 2005 after a few starts and stops playing guitar. He has now released nine albums in the nearly 15 years since.
Wendt's newest album, along with the rest of his music can be found online at kirbywendtmusic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.