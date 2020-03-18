While no positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in Blair or Washington County, the City of Blair is monitoring the situation and following the recommendations of Three Rivers Public Health Department and Gov. Pete Ricketts, Blair Mayor Rich Hansen said in a news release.
"We applaud all citizens, restaurants and bars for their voluntary compliance with Gov. Ricketts' control initiatives to date," Hansen said.
Those initiatives include no public gatherings of more than 10 people.
"The City of Blair does not have the authority to issue orders under the city code," Hansen said.
While the City of Omaha mayor has issued compliance orders, the City of Blair can only follow the lead of the governor and the health department, Hansen added.
Until the governor issues official "directed health measures" through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the directives do not carry the full force of the law that allows police or the health department enforce them, the release said.
Hansen said the governor could issue such directives for an area that could include all of Washington County as soon as Thursday. Those measures would likely close bars, allow restaurants to only provide carry out options, limit social gatherings and day cares to no more than 10 in any room.
"When the governor and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issue those 'DHMs' covering Washington County and Blair, the City of Blair and the Blair Police Department will fully enforce the 'DHMs' working with the Three Rivers Public Health Department," Hansen said.
Hansen said city staff has been working diligently over the past two weeks reviewing emergency plans to make sure the city's water, sewer utilities have plans in place to ensure continued service.
"We are constantly monitoring all city service delivery to help make sure our employees are as safe as possible and able to serve the citizens of Blair," Hansen said.
