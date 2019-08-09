A Blair man accused of leading deputies on a high-speed chase was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Matthew L. Miller, 34, pleaded guilty June 4 to flight to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Miller to two years in prison and 12 months post-release supervision. Miller's license was also revoked for two years.
He was given credit for 378 days served.
Prior to sentencing, Miller apologized to the court.
“I just want to say sorry and I'm ready to change,” he said.
On July 18, 2018, deputies were advised an off-duty Omaha police officer was following a blue Buick occupied by Miller and his girlfriend. At the time, Miller was wanted on felony charges in Douglas County.
A deputy intercepted the vehicle at the intersection of county roads P43 and 38. At that time, the deputy initiated a pursuit.
The chase followed several county roads in both Washington and Douglas counties and reached speeds of up to 90 mph. The deputy terminated the pursuit at 56th Street and Grand Avenue in Omaha due to heavy pedestrian traffic and children on bicycles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.