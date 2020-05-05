A Blair man is wanted for allegedly raping a woman while she was under the influence of alcohol, according to court documents.
Cooper Munger, 27, is charged with first-degree sexual assault, a Class 2 felony; and procuring alcohol to a minor, a Class 1 misdemeanor. A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday.
According to the affidavit, the victim reported she had been the victim of non-consensual sex March 25 after admitting herself to a detox center. She told officers that during the weekend of March 20-23 she had been binge drinking alcohol. She recalled inviting Munger to her house in Blair and asked he purchase alcohol for her because she is under the age of 21.
The woman told officers on two separate occasions during the weekend she awoke in bed with Munger in her bed. She believed they had sexual intercourse and told officers she didn't recall consenting to contact.
In an interview with police, Munger said the contact was consensual and denied observing the woman drink alcohol or that she showed signs of intoxication. However, several witnesses who saw the woman throughout the weekend, including officers who were called to the house for a loud music complaint, describer her as being “highly intoxicated.”
