A Blair man is wanted after he allegedly assaulted an intimate partner for two straight days, according to court documents filed in Washington County Court.
Sergio E. Naveja, 26, is charged with assault by strangulation, a Class 2A felony; second-degree domestic assault, a Class 3A felony; and terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony.
A warrant was issued for his arrest Monday. Washington County sheriff's deputies believe Naveja may be driving a silver 2003 Pontiac Grant Am GT four door.
According to an affidavit, the assault began in the late afternoon July 1 in the 12300 block of Ann Drive.
The victim told a deputy the couple had argued before Naveja punched her on the left side of her head, causing her to hit her head on a bathroom cabinet and fall to the ground. He then began kicking her.
The woman said Naveja stopped, but later started hitting her again, including with an extension cord, and strangled her three different times during the course of the two-day assault. On one occasion, she lost consciousness.
The woman eventually convinced Naveja to take her to a friend's house. She later went to an Omaha hospital for treatment of her injuries.
