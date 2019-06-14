A Blair man who faced multiple charges after police served a search warrant at his home accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Kenneth V. Halsey, 41, pleaded no contest to possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony. He could face up to four years in prison, nine months to two years post-release supervision and up to a $25,000 fine.
As part of the agreement, three drug possession charges were dismissed.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for Aug. 13.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police, assisted by Washington County sheriff's deputies, members of the III-Corps Drug Task Force and a state deputy, served a search warrant at 1943 Washington St. at approximately 7:40 a.m. Jan. 8.
Among the items they found were three combat-style knives and a blue money bag, which contained several loose pills that were identified as amphetamine, a stimulant; alprazolam and lorazepam, both sedatives.
Anita L. Derevjagin, 48, also faced charges stemming from the search warrant. She pleaded no contest in May to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and two counts of theft by unlawful taking, a Class 4 felony.
Derevjagin took shipping crates from several different businesses and numerous hotel amenities items from the hotel where she worked.
She is scheduled to be sentenced July 2.
