A Blair man accused of cashing two fraudulently written checks was sentenced to probation Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Scott Camenzind, 58, pleaded no contest June 4 to attempted possession of a forged instrument, Class 1 misdemeanor.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Camenzind to 12 months probation.
Camenzind declined to comment prior to sentencing.
“You've been around for a while. You've been a businessman for a while,” Samson told Camenzind. “This shouldn't have happened. The red flags should have gone up.”
According to an arrest affidavit, Dillon Dishong, 19, wrote two $5,000 checks using his great-grandfather's checking account to Camenzind, who cashed them at an Omaha bank and gave the money to Dishong.
Dishong pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to possession of a forged instrument, a Class 4 felony. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail and 13 months probation in December. He was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to Washington County Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.