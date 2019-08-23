A convicted felon who was caught with knives when police served a search warrant on the home he shared with his now ex-girlfriend was sentenced to probation Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Kenneth V. Halsey, 41, pleaded no contest June 11 to possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony.
On Tuesday, Halsey also admitted to violating his probation in a 2016 child abuse case as a result of this conviction.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Halsey to two years probation for the weapon conviction and extended his 2016 probation for two years. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
Prior to sentencing, Halsey's attorney, Steven Twohig of Fremont, argued his client had the knives for fishing and had a fishing license that expired the week before the search. Twohig said knives were valid with the permit.
Twohig also said Halsey no longer associates with his ex-girlfriend, Anita Derevjagin, who was sentenced to prison Aug. 6 on theft and drug possession charges.
Samson said Halsey had been doing “reasonably well” on probation prior to his arrest in January as a result of the search warrant.
“I'm going to give you a break here,” said Samson, adding there was no violence involved with the crime. “I would agree with Mr. Twohig. It was a technical violation, but it was still a violation.”
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police, assisted by Washington County sheriff's deputies, members of the III-Corps Drug Task Force and a state deputy, served a search warrant at 1943 Washington St. at approximately 7:40 a.m. Jan. 8.
Among the items they found were three knives and a blue money bag, which contained several loose pills that were identified as amphetamine, a stimulant; alprazolam and lorazepam, both sedatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.