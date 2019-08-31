A Blair man who sold a truck bed that did not belong to him was sentenced to probation Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Jason Burr, 44, pleaded no contest April 30 to the amended charge of theft by unlawful taking, a Class 2 misdemeanor. He also pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Burr to two years probation in both cases.
According to an arrest affidavit, the owner of the truck bed reported to Blair police that Burr had agreed to paint the 1982 Chevrolet truck bed for him. Burr had the truck bed in his possession for several months from early summer to late fall. No timetable had been set for completion of the project, the owner told police.
The truck bed owner had agreed to pay $3,000 cash and parts up front to cover the work.
On Dec. 5, the owner went to Burr's residence in the 2200 block of Front Street to retrieve the truck bed. However, when he arrived, it was not there.
Following an investigation, Blair police determined Burr had sold the truck bed to an individual in Blair without verbal or written permission.
Burr told officers he sold it for $500 on Nov. 30 to make up for storage fees that were never set or agreed upon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.