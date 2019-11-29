A Blair man who sent a text message to his former employer threatening to “shoot up” the business was sentenced to probation Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Lane W. Alstadt, 19, pleaded guilty Oct. 8 to the amended charge of third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Alstadt to 18 months probation, but noted the seriousness of the crime.
“If you mess up on probation, jail time is going to be a lot more than what it would be right now,” Samson said. “Come back before me and you're going to jail for a long time.”
Prior to sentencing, Chief Deputy County Attorney Erik Petersen argued for at least some jail time.
Petersen said Alstadt's actions were “highly inappropriate.” He said it wasn't the state's intention to make a 19-year-old without much of a criminal history a convicted felon, but Alstadt needed to learn how “reckless and irresponsible the crime was.”
Alstadt initially declined to comment during the hearing.
“Nothing?” Samson asked him.
“I made a mistake and I wasn't thinking clearly,” Alstadt said.
Alstadt was arrested Aug. 10.
According to an arrest affidavit, at approximately 6:20 a.m., Blair police were notified by two employees about a picture text message that one of them had received from Alstadt. The message showed a person holding what appeared to be a Panzer firearm. Written on the bottom of the picture was the word “15 screenshots and I'll shoot up” the business, located in the 2100 block of South 19th Street.
Both employees expressed concerns because Alstadt had been fired the previous day.
Blair police officers and Washington County sheriff's deputies contacted Alstadt at his home in the 1600 block of Nebraska Street.
Alstadt allegedly admitted to sending the text, but said he didn't take the photo. He claimed he received the picture from another person who had gotten it from someone else.
When asked why he sent the photo, Alstadt said he was angry about getting fired. He later claimed he only sent it to the person to tell him about the image. However, according to police, he provided no context with the photo.
