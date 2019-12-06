A Blair man found with methamphetamine following a disturbance accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Cameron Ward, 25, pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and third-degree domestic assault-first offense, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Ward waived his right to a presentence investigation to proceed to sentencing.
Chief Deputy County Attorney Erik Petersen said there was a joint recommendation for two years in state prison.
Ward declined to comment prior to sentencing.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Ward to two years in prison for the drug conviction and one year for the domestic assault. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
Ward was arrested Aug. 29 after police were called to a physical disturbance between a man and a woman at the Bob Hard RV Park in Blair.
According to two arrest affidavits, Ambir L. Leehy, 30, of Blair told police she and Ward were arguing loudly over a cigarette. When Leehy attempted to leave, Ward grabbed her left elbow and pulled her arm behind her back. Officers noted a red mark on Leehy's elbow.
While officers were speaking to Ward, they noticed he had an item in his left front pocket. An officer patted him down and found a glass pipe with white residue in it. The residue tested positive for methamphetamine.
Leehy was also arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found a pill in her purse. She is still facing charges in district court.
