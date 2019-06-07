A Blair man convicted of methamphetamine possession in two separate cases was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
David B. Boles, 47, pleaded no contest March 5 to possession of a controlled substance. He previously pleaded guilty to a similar charge Sept. 18 to apply to District 6 Drug Court. He was not accepted to drug court after his second arrest.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Boles to one year in prison for each conviction and 12 months post-release supervision. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
Boles was first arrested June 4, 2018, after deputies executed a search warrant in the 4600 block of Pioneer Road.
The deputies found Boles in the basement of the home, where his bedroom was located. They also found several clear plastic bags, along with plastic and glass containers, which contained white crystal powder. The powder tested positive for meth.
Boles was arrested again Oct. 24 after deputies executed another search warrant at the same rural Blair residence. They found several small bags containing meth and a revolver that was reported stolen.
Two other individuals, including Boles' brother, Michael were arrested.
Michael R. Boles, 43, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2A felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and theft by receiving stolen property, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
He is awaiting a jury trial, which is set for Sept. 4.
