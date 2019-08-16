A Blair man convicted of possessing a stolen utility task vehicle (UTV) was sentenced to jail Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
In January, a jury found Leonard W. Larsen, 39, guilty of the amended charge of theft by receiving stolen property, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Larsen to five months in the Washington County Jail. He also ordered Larsen pay a $500 fine and $816.69 in restitution.
Prior to sentencing, the victim testified the UTV, which was taken from a construction site, was damaged. The ignition had been punched and the door handles ripped off. His request for restitution included the costs to repair the UTV and to transport it from the impound lot.
Samson gave Larsen seven months to pay the restitution.
Larsen was arrested Oct. 19, 2017, after police found him in possession of the UTV in the 600 block of Marina Drive in Blair.
Larsen claimed the UTV belonged to a friend. The UTV was reported stolen in Dodge County.
