A Blair man who assaulted police officers in two separate incidents, threatened to kill his brother and resisted arrest was sentenced to nearly three years in prison Tuesday in Washington County District Cour.
In February, Alex Scheffler, 29, pleaded guilty to assault of an officer, a Class 3A felony; driving under the influence-second offense, aggravated, a Class 1 misdemeanor; assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class 2 misdemeanor. On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Scheffler to 15 months in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision for assault of an officer and six months for DUI-second offense. Those two sentences will run concurrently.
Samson sentenced Scheffler to six months for assault and six months for criminal mischief. Those two sentences will also run concurrently and consecutive to the previous sentences.
Samson also sentenced Scheffler to one year for resisting arrest, and the sentence will run consecutive to the previous sentences.
Prior to sentencing, Scheffler, who had previously completed drug court, said he had been doing well before the incidents, and he told Samson he hoped for another chance, such as with probation. Scheffler's attorney, Patrick Dunn, said family members who helped support Scheffler had passed away in the previous year.
"I was doing so well. I was in college, and I let it all go," Scheffler said. "I wish I could take it back. I appreciate all the time you've spent on me either way … I hope you give me another shot, but I understand if you don't."
Samson said Scheffler's conduct on multiple occasions was concerning to the court and the public wellbeing.
"You've dug yourself quite a hole," Samson told Scheffler, acknowledging he had done well in drug court. "You've received all of the services probation has to offer."
Scheffler was arrested Oct. 15.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police were dispatched to a residence for a man, later identified as Scheffler, who had been out of control and left in a vehicle heading east on Jackson Street.
Unable to locate the vehicle, the officers spoke with the suspect's brother who said Scheffler had been drinking all day. He became upset, broke a mirror and left the house through a basement window.
Just before 1 a.m., officers located the vehicle and Scheffler in the Longview Mobile Home Park.
Scheffler was shirtless, had ripped pants, no shoes and had difficulty standing. The officer could smell alcohol coming from him.
Officers tried to detain Scheffler, who fought them. After handcuffing him, he was placed in the back of a patrol car.
As he was being transported to the Washington County Jail, Scheffler was able to unbuckle his seat belt and bring his hands from behind his back to the front of his body. He unsuccessfully attempted to open the car door several times.
The officer stopped the patrol car and called for other officers to assist. As the officer tried to remove Scheffler from the car, he became combative and kicked the officer in the face.
The other officers were able to re-handcuff Scheffler and place him back in the car.
Once at the jail, Scheffler remained combative. He refused to submit to a chemical test and broke the data master machine as he tried to remove his handcuffs.
On Oct. 24, Blair police were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of North Third Street. It was reported that Scheffler had assaulted his brother.
When officers arrived, Scheffler ran from the house. However, officers were able to catch him. He was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car.
The suspect's brother told officers Scheffler had taken pills and had been drinking most of the night. At approximately 5:30 a.m., Scheffler began throwing things around the house, including a knife and a hammer.
He also twice threatened to kill his brother, according to the report.
On Feb. 11, Blair police were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of North Third Street. It was reported that there was a family disturbance at the residence.
According to court documents, when officers arrived, Scheffler ran from the house. Officers, however, were able to catch up to him. Scheffler attempted to kick officers and bite an officer's hand. Officers used a taser to subdue and arrest Scheffler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.