A Blair man facing drug possession charges after a search warrant was conducted at his residence pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Ronald R. Gourley, 59, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. He will next appear in court Sept. 1.
According to an affidavit filed in Washington County Court, law enforcement conducted a search warrant Feb. 21 at a residence on Longview Drive in Blair in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant on Nicholas Edson.
Ronald Gourley gave officers permission to search the residence. While Edson was not found, several narcotic items and drug paraphernalia were found.
In a bedroom belonging to Ronald Gourley, officers found a small plastic bag with a white crystal substance and a pipe with burnt residue in it. They also found a small safe, which had several small plastic bags containing white crystal-like substance and a digital scale.
In a bedroom belonging to another resident of the home, Chancellor Gourley, 27, officers found several glass pipes with burnt residue inside, several small plastic bags with a white crystal-like substance, a scale and several bongs with burnt residue. He is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
The substances found were each tested and found positive for methamphetamine.
