A convicted sex offender was found guilty of violating the Sex Offender Registry Act, a Class IIIA felony, and two separate incidents of possession of a controlled substance, one a Class IV felony and the other a Class I misdemeanor in Washington County District Court Tuesday.
Scott E. McMahon, 49, was arrested Aug. 30 on two active warrants.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Eighth Street for a suspicious person, who had tried to run after a vehicle when the driver refused to give him a ride.
Officers found the person, later identified as McMahon, walking near McDonald's. They confirmed through dispatch that McMahon had two warrants.
At the jail, McMahon gave officers a small bag of a white powdery substance that he had in his jacket pocket, the affidavit said. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine. He was found guilty of a Class I misdemeanor for the possession.
The second possession offense stemmed from a June 18, 2018 incident where Washington County Sheriff's Deputies found McMahon in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. He was found guilty of a Class IV felony.
McMahon was also found guilty of violating the Sex Offender Registry Act after failing to report to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, McMahon reported to the sheriff's office on Jan. 26 that he was a transient without residence staying in Washington County.
McMahon was required to notify the sheriff's office within 30 days of his status and failed to do so. On Feb. 14, McMahon reported a temporary address in Lexington, but didn't inform the sheriff’s office that he was no longer residing in Washington County.
McMahon is a 25-year offender. He was convicted of third-degree sexual assault of a child in 2016 in Frontier County.
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 5.
