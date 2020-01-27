Washington County sheriff's deputies established a perimeter around a home in the Lakeland subdivision south of Blair after a man fled a deputy attempting to make a traffic stop Monday morning.
According to preliminary information from Capt. Aaron Brensel, a deputy spotted a red Ford Fusion in Lakeland just after 9 a.m. Brensel said the deputy believed the driver to be Jeffrey Ellis of Blair who had two active warrants for third-degree assault. When the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, Ellis fled in his vehicle to a home at 4721 Trout Lane and entered the house.
Once Ellis entered the home, Brensel said the pursuing deputy contacted other law enforcement personnel to establish a perimeter around the home. Brensel said deputies then made contact with a Ellis' mother, who owns the home, through a window. She told deputies Ellis was not there, Brensel said, but allowed them inside to search the home.
"After an exhaustive search of the residence, the party, Jeffrey Ellis, was located hiding in a man-made hiding spot in the lower level of the residence," Brensel said.
The Ford Fusion was impounded by deputies, and Ellis was transported to Washington County Jail. Deputies began leaving the scene at around 11 a.m.
"Everybody did a good job, communication was really good," Brensel said.
